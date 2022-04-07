Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,720,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,360,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 121,944 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,610,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

