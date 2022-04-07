Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,633 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

