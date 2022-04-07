Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,240 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

