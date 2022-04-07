Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,724 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.