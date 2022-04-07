Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $156.78 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

