Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $70.80 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

