Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $481.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $481.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $376.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 113.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 290,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

AdvanSix Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.