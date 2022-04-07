Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 124,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,950 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,388,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after buying an additional 2,078,502 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,508,000 after purchasing an additional 245,499 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.