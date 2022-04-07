Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE BRX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 124,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.
In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,950 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,388,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after buying an additional 2,078,502 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,508,000 after purchasing an additional 245,499 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
