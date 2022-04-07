Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.56 Billion

Analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will announce $30.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.21 billion and the highest is $31.90 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $33.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $142.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.08 billion to $147.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $150.02 billion to $154.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

F has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 102,182,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,953,766. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

