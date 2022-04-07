Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBAI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 436,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

