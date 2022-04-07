Zacks: Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will announce $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.32. Adobe posted earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.51 to $16.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $12.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $446.41. 16,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,227. The stock has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.31. Adobe has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.