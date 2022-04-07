Zacks: Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $738.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will post $738.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $737.96 million to $739.60 million. Avaya reported sales of $738.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

