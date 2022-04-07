Zacks: Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.98 Million

Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) to report $929.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $912.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $957.10 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HST stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

