Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $733.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

