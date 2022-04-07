Zacks: Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Announce $3.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $2.91. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $52.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.