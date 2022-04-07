Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) to announce $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. AGCO posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $22.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AGCO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in AGCO by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AGCO by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

