Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 484,372 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in National CineMedia by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 84,532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCMI stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -32.79%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

