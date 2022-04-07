Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will announce $41.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.58 million and the lowest is $39.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $31.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $175.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $184.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $196.09 million, with estimates ranging from $164.68 million to $218.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE PLYM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. 356,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,429. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.98 million, a P/E ratio of -27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -93.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 49.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

