Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welbilt.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $988,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 347,260 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $2,010,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 70.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,918,000 after buying an additional 1,611,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 2.18. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $25.19.
About Welbilt (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
