Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

