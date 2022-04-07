Zacks: Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.57 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $23.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.79 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 342,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,068. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 47,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 916.3% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 110,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 99,258 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

