Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -46.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in ATN International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

