Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to Sell

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTRA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $29.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

