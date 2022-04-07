Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GAU. Cormark dropped their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.10.

GAU stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

