Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Sell

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Portillos alerts:

PTLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PTLO opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Portillos has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Portillos will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $65,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Portillos (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.