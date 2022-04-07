Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

UPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of UpHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UpHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

UPH stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

