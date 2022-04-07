Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) to Sell

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96. Vaxxinity has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.