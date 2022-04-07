Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to “Buy”

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.48 million, a PE ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

