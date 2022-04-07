Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) to Hold

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XGN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Exagen stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. 937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Exagen by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exagen by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

