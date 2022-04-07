Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) to Buy

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,867,000. TRB Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

