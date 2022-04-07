Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to “Hold”

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

FSM opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

