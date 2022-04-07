Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) to Hold

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “
Shares of IMCC opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.
About IM Cannabis (Get Rating)
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.
