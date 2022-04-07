Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) to Hold

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “

Shares of IMCC opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 692,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 276,554 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,398,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,664 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 130.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in IM Cannabis in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 37.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

