Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Hold

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTCH. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

LTCH stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

