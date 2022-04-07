Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

SBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Shares of SBTX opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,721,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 944,661 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 786,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 625,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

