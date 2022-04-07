Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Timken (NYSE:TKR) to “Hold”

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Timken continues to pursue strategic acquisitions in a bid to broaden portfolio and capabilities across diverse markets, with focus on bearings, adjacent power transmission products and related services. Its diversity in terms of end market, customer and geography, product innovation, and engineering expertise provide it with a competitive edge. Betting on the growing demand for renewable energy, the company has been strengthening its wind and solar businesses. However, cost inflation and supply chain disruptions will likely hurt results this year as well. Timken expects to offset these impacts with pricing actions and operational excellence initiatives. It has been adding to its inventory to meet the high customer demand and to accommodate for supply chain issues, which will help in mitigating the supply chain constraints and inefficiencies.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,121. Timken has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

