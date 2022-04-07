Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to “Hold”

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of UE opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,700 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,677,000 after buying an additional 1,156,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after buying an additional 1,135,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $20,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.