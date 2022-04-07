Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Shares of VOD opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.