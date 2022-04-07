Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €76.00 ($83.52) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.81 ($97.60).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock traded down €3.50 ($3.85) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €47.06 ($51.71). 1,284,769 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($54.79). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.72.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.