Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Sells $855,537.20 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $855,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZNTL stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

