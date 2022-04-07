Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

ZETA opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

