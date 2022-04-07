Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $12.63. Zeta Global shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 8,525 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZETA. Oppenheimer raised Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.