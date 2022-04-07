Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 10.5%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 103,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,564,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

ZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 103,690 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 635,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 424,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zhihu by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

