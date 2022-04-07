Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.
Shares of ZS stock opened at $226.07 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
