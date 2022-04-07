Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 327.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $4,573,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS opened at $226.07 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

