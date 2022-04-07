Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) President Amit Sinha Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22.

Shares of ZS opened at $226.07 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.04.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

