Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) President Amit Sinha Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22.
Shares of ZS opened at $226.07 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.04.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.
Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.