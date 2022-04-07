ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. 986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,692,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

