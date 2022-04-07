Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $754.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.63. Zumiez has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

