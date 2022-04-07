Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $26.92 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $17,248,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 774.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.64. The stock had a trading volume of 106,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.34.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,054 shares of company stock worth $34,737,564. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

