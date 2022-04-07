Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $29.85 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $100,376,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.60. 317,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,674,322. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.