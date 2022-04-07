Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $37.69 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $37,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.95.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

